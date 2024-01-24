Ombudsman's Office and CEC of Azerbaijan hold election rights awareness event in Masalli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Head of the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) and members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan have held an educational event on electoral rights in Masalli district, Trend reports.

Chief of Staff at Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights Aydin Safikhanli informed about the office's activity on monitoring the electoral process during the round table on the topic "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens".

Safikhanli also noted that a series of awareness-raising events were held in the country's capital and regions jointly with CEC on electoral rights.

In his speech, CEC member Shaitdin Aliyev touched upon the importance of the "Memo for members of expert group" prepared by CEC.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

