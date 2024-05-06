Azerbaijan uncovers fragments of supposedly human bones in Sugovushan settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Fragments of supposedly human bones have been found in Azerbaijan's liberated Sugovushan settlement, Aghdara district, a source in the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

According to the source, a relevant investigation is underway.

The source noted that on May 5, the prosecutor's office of the Tartar district was conducting an investigation into the discovery of bone fragments during excavations for the construction of new buildings in the settlement's territory.

