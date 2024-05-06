Italy to host ADB Annual Meeting in 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Italy will host the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) 58th Annual Meeting in 2025, Trend reports.

According to ADB, the theme of Annual Meeting to be held on 4 to 7 May next year is “Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow.”

The bank said that the meeting will be held in Milan, marking Italy’s first time to host and the first ADB Annual Meeting in Europe in almost a decade.

In his remarks, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa emphasized the need to keep working to address the climate and development crises.

"The Italian city of Milan is a great place to meet, share ideas, and work together for a better future because it is a global economic leader in innovation and industry. In the exciting city of Milan, I have no doubt that the 2025 Annual Meeting will provide a fantastic chance to further our common objectives,” he emphasized.

To note, the 57th Annual Meeting of ADB was held in Tbilisi on May 2-5, 2024.

The annual meeting provides ADB governors with a platform to address developmental issues and challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific region. The event typically attracts several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, private sector representatives, members of international and civil society organizations, youth, academics, and media personnel.

