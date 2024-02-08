Frank Schwabe's anti-Azerbaijan fury mirrors his clowning - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The recent activity of German Bundestag member Frank Schwabe against Azerbaijan can be characterized as clowning, Trend reports, referring to the Western Azerbaijan Community.

"The outrage of such a failure as Schwabe once again indicates that Azerbaijan has defeated not only the occupation but also all the forces behind it, and these circles now seek to take revenge on Azerbaijan for this.

However, history has shown that such a crusader-scribbler as Schwabe cannot have the least influence on the will of Azerbaijan," the statement emphasizes.

