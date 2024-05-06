Azerbaijan reveals number of mines found in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations held in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

From April 29 through May 5, 2024, a total of 53 anti-tank and 26 anti-personnel mines, as well as 378 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized in the territories liberated from occupation. 2,046.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan carried out demining operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel