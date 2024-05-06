US ambassador meets with Azerbaijani special representative in Shusha district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark W. Libby has met with Special Representative in Shusha district Aydin Karimov as part of his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It was highlighted that Libby held discussions with Karimov during his visit to the city. The purpose was to learn more about development efforts and the return of Shusha’s IDP community to their homes.

“They also discussed the region’s green energy and continued US support for Azerbaijan’s IDP communities and demining initiatives,” the embassy said in a statement.

