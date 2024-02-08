International Eurasia Press Fund talks results on observation mission in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) has published a statement regarding its observation mission during Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, Trend reports.

During the January 7, 2024, meeting of the Board of Trustees of the International Eurasia Press Fund, it was decided that IEPF would deploy 50 observers for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024.

Umud Mirzayev, the head of the fund, highlighted that on January 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the organization's election observation activity across Azerbaijan.

"Before the election, IEPF conducted numerous meetings with observation mission members in Baku and other regions, along with organizing training sessions. Moreover, IEPF collaborated with various organizations, such as the "My Voice" Election Monitoring Coalition, the Civil Society Monitoring Coalition, and the National NGO Forum, which comprised local NGOs. Additionally, long-term observers from the international corps of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights convened meetings at both our organization's headquarters and the Tartar regional office," he said.

"On election day, IEPF monitored observation activities from its headquarters in Baku and regional offices in Tartar, Fuzuli, and Beylagan until the end of the election. Observers were present at the opening of 38 polling stations across 22 electoral districts. Ten observers were deployed to the liberated territories, covering Khankendi, Shusha, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Aghdera districts, where they visited 19 polling stations across 7 electoral districts. In Baku, they monitored voting in 10 constituencies, while in the regions, they covered 14 constituencies," Mirzayev added.

"Observation missions were held in 225 polling stations across 32 constituencies nationwide. Observers closely monitored the electoral process until the conclusion of election day, documenting activities at the polling stations. Over 1600 photos and videos were taken as part of the observation efforts," the fund head said.

He highlighted a significant voter turnout, averaging between 85 and 90 percent across most polling stations. Observers' reports underscored the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. Adequate provisions were made for both observers and the media, ensuring transparency throughout all procedures.

Moreover, he said that observers enjoyed unrestricted access to the opening of polling stations, the tallying of election results, and the counting of votes. At just one polling station, observer positions were situated at a considerable distance from the ballot boxes. No irregularities capable of influencing the election outcome were identified throughout the electoral proceedings.

