Azerbaijani army holds command-staff exercise with servicemen of military unit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, War Games Center hosted a computer-assisted command-staff exercise of one of the military units, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

After specifying the tasks to be accomplished on the map in accordance with the plan, the interaction of the units and the interoperability of the headquarters as a central control body were checked, as well as the reports of the command staff on made decisions were heard.

With the application of modern and high-tech computer programs, the tasks set in the exercise were successfully fulfilled in order to increase the managing ability and flexible decision-making skills of the commanders, as well as to further improve the operation of the headquarters and the interaction between the units while bringing the units to various states of combat readiness.

