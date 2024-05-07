Azerbaijani PM arrives on official visit to Türkiye (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has arrived on an official visit to Türkiye, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

To note, a Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum will be held in Ankara. The forum will be held in connection with the 11th session of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye , with the cooperation of the Foreign Economic Relations Council of Türkiye and the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye . Assistant to the Turkish Head of State Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will take part in the forum.

