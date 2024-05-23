We have great experience in building bridges in Non-Aligned Movement - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. We have great experience in building bridges in the Non-Aligned Movement, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews TV channel on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue held in Berlin, Germany, on April 26, Trend reports.

"We want to create an environment, which will be comfortable for all the parties. We have great experience in building bridges in the Non-Aligned Movement. As you know, we’ve been chairing the Movement for four years with 120 members. Really, I think we’ve made a big progress. We're actively working with countries of the European Union. We have signed and adopted strategic partnership declaration. So in other words, the Global South and the West, and how to engage together in addressing issues of climate change, how to strengthen solidarity, share responsibility, and reduce a certain mistrust with respect to the issues of climate change, because, you know different ideas, different views," said President Ilham Aliyev.