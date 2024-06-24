President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Belgium

Photo: The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 24. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will make a working visit to Belgium on June 24-26, said Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration, Trend reports via the presidential website.

"On June 25, the head of state will meet with King Philippe of Belgium. On the same day, President Zhaparov will have an official meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council," the official said.

During the discussions, the parties will address the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan, the European Union, and Belgium.

The visit is anticipated to culminate in the signing of bilateral joint documents.

