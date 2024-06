Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding civil servants, Trend reports.

According to the decree, a group of civil servants was awarded for effective activity in public service.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link.

