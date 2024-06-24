Armenian-provided minefield maps represent low value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The minefield maps provided by Armenia represent low value, accounting for less than 25 percent of their usefulness, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at a scientific and practical conference in Khankendi, Trend reports.

"Upon processing the map data, it became evident that the usefulness does not go over 25 percent. This is a very low figure. The data only pertains to the previous line of contact," he added.

To note, following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

A total of 88 anti-tank, 47 anti-personnel mines, and 615 unexploded ordnances were found during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan from June 3 through June 9.

The demining operations were carried out by employees of ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

