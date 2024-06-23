Turkmenistan to increase scale of elevator production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 23. Turkmenistan to increase the scale of elevator production due to the growth of new houses being built, Trend reports.

ccording to the official source, this was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on June 22.

He noted that due to the increase in the number of residential buildings and modern facilities for various purposes being built in Turkmenistan, taking into account the increasing need for elevators, the organization of their production is planned in the country, as well as the creation of a special enterprise for the repair and maintenance of elevators.

At the same time, Annamammedov reported on the comprehensive steps being taken by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production in order to fulfill the instructions previously given by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to establish the production of import-substituting products.

"As a result of the work carried out by the Ministry, proposals have been received to create a joint venture, and an analysis of the relevant technical characteristics is currently being carried out," he said.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing new enterprises and promoting an import substitution policy in all sectors of the economy.

The country encourages private investment, provides tax incentives, and implements advanced technologies to reduce dependence on imports and increase export potential. These measures are aimed at diversifying the economy, creating jobs, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.