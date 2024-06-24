Kyrgyzstan increases exports of gasoline in 4M2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 24. Kyrgyzstan exported 3.932 million liters of gasoline from January through April 2024, which is a 16.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 (3.381 million liters), Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee indicates that the total value of these exports reached $1.787 million, which is a 29 percent rise over January–April 2023 ($1.376 million).

Specifically, Kyrgyzstan exported 2.749 million liters of gasoline valued at $1.219 million to Uzbekistan and 1.183 million liters valued at $568,400 to Kazakhstan.

In total, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $5.171 billion from January through April 2024, which is a 27.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 ($4.051 billion).

Exports amounted to $760.6 million, which is an increase of 19.7 percent compared to the $635.678 million recorded in January–April 2023. Imports grew by 29.2 percent compared to $3.415 billion in the same period in 2023, reaching $4.411 billion from January through April 2024.