Azerbaijani chess players are starting to compete in the World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The World Chess Cup will start today in Batumi, Georgia, Trend reports.

Boys and girls in 8, 10 and 12 age groups will compete in the new competition of FIDE.

Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 14 intellectuals. Mahir Vahidov, Daniel Konovalov, Yagmur Muradli, Zarina Mustafayeva (U-8), Yasin Azimov, Safa Hummetov, Mahammad Kazimzade, Mehriban Ahmadli, Khadija Babazade (U-10), Shamsi Garakhanov, Suat Ibrahimli, Asnad Bakhshizada and Leyla Mirzaliyeva ( U-12) will perform in Batumi. Our team will play in the tournament under the leadership of Farid Abbasov.

Chess players from 37 countries participated in the World Cup.