BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The University Impact Forum will be held in Baku with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASOIU), focusing on the actions of universities in combating climate change on September 11–12. Trend reports via the event organizer, the influential UK-based magazine on higher education "Times Higher Education" (THE).

According to the journal's website, as Azerbaijan gears up to host COP29, THE, with the support of the Azerbaijani government and leading universities in the country, is delighted to be holding the University Impact Forum in Baku.

It will convene an international array of university leaders, policymakers, and industry trailblazers to assess how climate change impacts people's lives, the website said.

The forum will feature several diverse thematic panel sessions, primarily focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The website highlighted that the forum participants will have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and engage in discussions with colleagues who share a commitment to accelerated climate action, and the forum program will also focus on the role universities must play in addressing climate issues.

According to the event organizer, the success of the UN SDGs depends on SDG 13, directly related to climate action.

Besides, the website pointed out that universities can use their research results to place the fight against climate change at the center of their strategies and leverage their student bodies to support the greening of industry and jobs.

They can also bring together stakeholders to address climate change-related challenges, according to the website.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

