President of Mongolia arrives in Uzbekistan

Photo: press service of the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. On June 23, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has arrived on a state visit to Uzbekistan, the press service of the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the visit took place at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the Tashkent International Airport, the distinguished guest was met by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

After a short conversation, the President of Mongolia and his wife went to the next destination included in the visit program.