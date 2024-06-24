Tajikistan, US explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors

Photo: State Committee on Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 24. Tajikistan and the US discussed the country's investment opportunities across sectors such as energy, finance, industry, and the adoption of modern digital technologies, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, these matters were addressed during a meeting between Chairman of the Committee Sulton Rahimzoda and members of the Tajikistan-US Trade Council.

Rahimzoda expressed interest in attracting investments and technologies from the US to key sectors of the economy. He emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, particularly in establishing joint ventures.

During the discussion, it was noted that US expertise and capabilities can significantly contribute to achieving Tajikistan's goals outlined in its National Development Strategy for 2030. Tajikistan has created favorable conditions for trade and investment, regularly updating regulations to streamline economic processes. The country's legislation ensures equal rights for both foreign and domestic investors.

In conclusion, the US delegation expressed readiness for continued collaboration and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint investment projects.