Uzbekistan temporarily closes Urgench International Airport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan's Urgench International Airport will suspend operations due to the start of a major overhaul of the landing strip from July 20 until August 7, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, in connection with the long operation of the runway and in order to ensure the safety of aircraft reception and departure, Uzbekistan will carry out major construction and repair work. In particular, it is planned to replace and reinforce the runway surface along the entire length of 3000 meters and width of 16 meters. The surfaces of the second and third taxiways will also be overhauled.

After completion of the overhaul of the runway, Urgench Airport will be able to accept wide-body airplanes such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A330 without restrictions.

During the reconstruction period, all scheduled flights will be diverted to Uzbekistan's Nukus International Airport, and passengers will be provided with a transfer between Nukus and Urgench airports.

Earlier in 1997, the country conducted a major reconstruction of the runway in Urgench airport, and partial repair of damaged sections of the runway was carried out in 2018.