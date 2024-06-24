Green areas per capita in Azerbaijan's Baku significantly lag behind norm - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Green areas per capita in Baku are five times less than the norm, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Umayra Taghiyeva, said during a scientific-practical conference themed "The role of educational and law enforcement activities in strengthening the environment" held in Khankendi city today, Trend reports.

According to her, the environmental problem still exists.

“To solve problems, a lot of work needs to be done, and a lot of finances are needed.

New technological work is being carried out. There are also environmental risks. There are positive results from improving legislation and conducting education.

On average, in Baku, there are five square meters of greenery per person, while the norm is 20–25 square meters. A lot of work is ahead. All government agencies are involved in increasing green spaces, which is a very positive factor," she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel