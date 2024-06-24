Georgia to host international event for oil, logistics companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Confidence Information Services international company will organize the "Batumi Executive Retreat" event in Georgia on July 4–5 for representatives of the oil and transportation industries in the Caspian and Black Sea regions, Trend reports via the company's statement.

"For the third year running, Batumi is hosting this event, which is a great platform for networking. Over 200 representatives from the oil and logistics sectors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan are expected to attend. The goal of the meeting is to acquaint market participants with the specifics and trends in the cargo transportation market, especially oil transportation," the statement said.

The event participants will visit the Batumi terminal and, on July 5, the Kulevi terminal (owned by SOCAR), as the management of the Kulevi oil terminal supports the "Batumi Executive Retreat".

"The panel sessions will focus on the processing capabilities of Azerbaijan, as well as the infrastructure in Georgia for receiving, transferring, and transshipping goods from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. Additional subjects encompass the Caspian maritime industry, and also the capacities of the Turkmenbashi, Aktau, Azerbaijani, and Georgian ports," the statement added.