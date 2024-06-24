Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold phone talk

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have held a phone talk, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the call, Tokayev expressed his condolences to Putin and the entire Russian people in connection with the loss of life as a result of terrorist attacks in Dagestan.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan strongly condemns any manifestations of cruelty and violence against peaceful citizens, viewing them as a serious threat to regional and international security.

The sides highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism and the need for consolidated efforts within the framework of reputable international organizations.

The presidents also exchanged views on further developing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia and discussed the agenda for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Kazakhstan's Astana.

