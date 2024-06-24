Foreign interference in Azerbaijan's NGOs under guise of grants unacceptable - official

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Foreign interference in Azerbaijan's NGOs under guise of grants is unacceptable, the representative of the NGO Work and Communication Department of the Presidential Administration Tural Aliyev said at the Forum for Cooperation among Azerbaijani NGOs in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Trend reports.

According to him, financial transparency and discipline are paramount, and there will be no compromise with NGOs that fail to adhere to the principles they have outlined.

"We take this opportunity to urge Azerbaijani NGOs working with foreign donors to ensure their cooperation is formally notified to the Ministry of Justice.

There are significant issues with service contracts in this sector, and illegal settlements pose serious legal risks. It is widely known that some instances of shadow turnover of grants are attempts by foreign donors to infiltrate Azerbaijan. We urge NGOs to exercise the utmost caution in these matters," he emphasized.

Aliyev underscored that any attempts from abroad to illegally interfere in the NGO sector under the guise of grants are unacceptable, and those involved will face decisive actions from the Azerbaijani state.

"We are witnessing destabilization in many countries, including our region, orchestrated by external forces under the cover of various means.

Certain foreign circles persistently promote cosmopolitan and harmful ideological ideas, aiming to undermine Azerbaijan's traditional national, spiritual, and family values, as well as its strong patriotic sentiments and exemplary harmony within its religious and ethnic communities.

Azerbaijani NGOs are leading the efforts to resist this encroachment and defend the ideological and spiritual values that underpinned our historic victory and facilitated the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangezur from occupation," he emphasized.

