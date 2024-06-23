Unknown assailants attack Orthodox church and synagogue in Russia's Derbent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Unknown people fired at a synagogue and a church in Russia's Derbent with automatic weapons, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan says, Trend reports.

According to preliminary information, one police officer was killed and another was injured.

"The car in which the suspects fled has been identified as a white Volkswagen Polo, license plate 921. The circumstances are being clarified. Information about dead and wounded police officers is being clarified", the ministry said.