BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Sanctions imposed from 2011 through 2023 have caused $1.2 trillion in damage to Iran's economy, the former head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Hossein Selahvarzi said, Trend reports.

According to experts, the new president of the country will face difficult negotiations with the West on the lifting of sanctions.

To note, presidential elections will be held in Iran on June 28.

