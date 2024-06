Photo: General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The administrative building of the prosecutor's office in Azerbaijan's Khankendi is being commissioned today, Trend reports.

The ceremonial event is being held in this regard.

The event is attended by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, heads of the General Prosecutor's Office, MPs, chairmen of NGOs, and other public representatives.

