Israeli army carries out strikes on dozens of targets in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on dozens of militant targets in the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the army continues operations and is fighting in the Rafah area in the south, as well as in the central part of the Palestinian enclave.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has carried out strikes on dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including military targets, militants and their infrastructure," the statement says.

It is reported that the IDF continues targeted operations in the Rafah area, where tunnels and underground terrorist infrastructure have been discovered over the past 24 hours.