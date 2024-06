BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan up to October 1, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible effects, the decision has prolonged the special quarantine regime until 6:00 AM on October 1, 2024.

