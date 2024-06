BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in Makhachkala and Derbent were attacked, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, Trend reports.

As the committee reported, after the attack, a priest and police officers were initially killed.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan reported that after the shelling of the traffic police post in Makhachkala, the clash with unknown persons continues on Magomedgadzhiev Street.