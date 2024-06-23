Kazakhstan reveals agricultural planting volume for 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. Kazakhstan has officially ended its sowing season for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, agricultural planting activities have been completed on an area of 23.8 million hectares, which constitutes 100 percent of the planned volume.

Specifically, cereal crops were planted on 16.6 million hectares, oilseed crops on 3 million hectares, and fodder crops on 3.4 million hectares. Additionally, vegetable crops were sown on 142,500 hectares, and potatoes on 166,800 hectares.

As part of preparations for the sowing campaign, the necessary volume of seeds totaling 2.4 million tons was secured. Furthermore, agrarians have significantly increased fertilizer application this year, with 2.1 times more fertilizer applied compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the Ministry, achieving the sowing campaign's timely and full completion is an important step towards guaranteeing the nation's food security and fostering steady development in the agricultural sector.