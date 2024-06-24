Iran and Bahrain plan to normalize diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran and Bahrain have agreed to commence negotiations aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, an agreement to commence negotiations aimed at normalizing relations was reached during a meeting between Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, which took place in Tehran on June 23, 2024.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish the necessary mechanisms to start talks between the two countries to examine the resumption of political ties.

The meeting took place during the visit of Bahrain’s minister of foreign affairs to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of the Iranian acting foreign minister to participate in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) meeting.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini government severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 following the same decision made by Saudi Arabia.