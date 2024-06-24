President of Kazakhstan makes staff changes to post of Commander-in-Chief of Naval Forces

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. Saken Bekzhanov has been dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following another decree of Tokayev, Serik Burambaev was appointed to the post.

To note, in mid-January, Tokayev dismissed Marat Khusainov, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, and appointed Sultan Kamaletdinov to take the post.

