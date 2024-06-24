Uzbekistan, Mongolia sign series of documents on cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan and Mongolia have signed 14 documents on cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the information, the signing took place following talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

The heads of Uzbekistan and Mongolia signed a joint statement on interstate relations and cooperation.

The following documents were signed in particular:

- Intergovernmental program on trade, economic, and investment cooperation for 2024-2026;

- Intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism;

- Intergovernmental agreement on air communication;

- Intergovernmental Agreement on International Road Transport;

- Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024-2025;

- Protocol on Cooperation between the Secretariats of the Security Councils;

- Cooperation Agreement between the Ministries of Agriculture;

- Agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal husbandry;

- Agreement on scientific cooperation between the Academies of Sciences;

- Protocol on cooperation between national news agencies;

- Protocol on cooperation between Chambers of Commerce and Industry;

- Protocol on the establishment of a joint Business Council;

- Agreement on cooperation between the administrations of the cities of Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel