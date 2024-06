Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty-Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, Trend reports.

According to the document signed on November 24, 2016, in Paris, Azerbaijan approved the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, with specific reservations and notifications.