Nine people dies as result of militant attacks in Dagestan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Nine people died as a result of militant attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent, the Muftiate of the Republic of Dagestan said, Trend reports.

“The victims of terrorist attacks that were monstrous in their cruelty were law enforcement officers, clergy, and ordinary citizens. The death toll reached nine people, seven of them were law enforcement officers. 25 people were injured," the statement said.

21:59​ (GMT +4) Six police officers were killed and 12 wounded after a militant attack in Dagestan, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region said, Trend reports.

“At the moment, according to available information, 6 police officers have been killed and 12 wounded. The militants are being detained," the statement said.