Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Nine people dies as result of militant attacks in Dagestan (UPDATE)

World Materials 23 June 2024 23:00 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Nine people died as a result of militant attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent, the Muftiate of the Republic of Dagestan said, Trend reports.

“The victims of terrorist attacks that were monstrous in their cruelty were law enforcement officers, clergy, and ordinary citizens. The death toll reached nine people, seven of them were law enforcement officers. 25 people were injured," the statement said.

21:59​ (GMT +4) Six police officers were killed and 12 wounded after a militant attack in Dagestan, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region said, Trend reports.

“At the moment, according to available information, 6 police officers have been killed and 12 wounded. The militants are being detained," the statement said.

Latest

Latest

Read more