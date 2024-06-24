Azerbaijani entrepreneurs must work on their advantages amid fierce competition - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs must work on their advantages amid fierce competition, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli said during the opening ceremony of the "5th Exhibition for the Promotion of Local Companies" in Baku today, Trend reports.

"State support plays a key role in the development of entrepreneurship in our country. It manifests through various mechanisms, such as entrepreneurship development funds, which provide financing at low interest rates, as well as methodological and legal support. The State Employment Agency also makes a significant contribution by facilitating employment," he emphasized.

According to him, the main task of state support is to improve, standardize, and simplify the regulatory environment.

"This allows entrepreneurs to focus on business development without bureaucratic obstacles. The main goal of the state is to create a free entrepreneurial and investment environment where entrepreneurs can effectively use their competitive advantages to increase market share and profits. In conditions of tough competition, entrepreneurs must work on their advantages to ensure the stability and growth of their businesses," he added.

To note, the "5th Exhibition for the Promotion of Local Companies" is being held at the Baku Expo Center on June 24-26.

