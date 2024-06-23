Number of killed in Gaza Strip announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 37,598 since the beginning of October 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the same period, 86,032 people were injured.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.