Azerbaijani badminton players return from Novi Sad with 4 medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The junior badminton tournament "Serbian Youth International 2024" was held in Novi Sad, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani national team won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals in the competition.

Melek Tehmezli finished the group stage with 2 victories in the individual competition of badminton players under 9 years of age, and continued the successful series in the semi-finals. Melek Tehmezli, who defeated the Cypriot badminton player at the end of 3 sets in the decisive match, won the gold medal.

Omer Teymurlu advanced to the finals in the individual competition of under-13 boys badminton players. Omer, who won 4 victories in this category, lost to his Hungarian opponent in the final and won the silver medal.

Azerbaijan's representatives also won a silver medal in the doubles competition of boys under 13 years of age. Omer Mehdi-Omer Teymurlu tandem, who started the fight in the 1/8 finals, advanced to the final thanks to 3 consecutive victories. Our badminton players lost to the Hungarian badminton players, one step away from the gold medal, and placed second in the final ranking in this category.

Ismayil Garayev and Hasan Mammadov won a bronze medal in the doubles competition of boys under 11 years of age.

Azerbaijan's junior badminton players, who regularly participate in several international tournaments throughout the year, will participate with a large team in the traditionally held "Serbian Youth International" tournament from 2022. Our junior badminton players, who won a bronze medal in the tournament 2 years ago, won 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the "Serbian Youth International" tournament in 2023.