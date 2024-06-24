Uzbekistan, Mongolia plan to create meat products cluster

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan and Mongolia plan to create a production cluster to manufacture meat products meeting Halal standards for export to the countries of the region, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides considered issues of further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.

In particular, both parties will establish comprehensive cooperation in agriculture and related sectors. In this direction, there are already plans to organize large livestock complexes in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan, Namangan, and other regions.

The participants proposed to import meat and processed products from Mongolia, as well as reverse deliveries of poultry meat, fruits and vegetables, and other agricultural products from Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on June 23–26 at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides plan to hold high-level talks in Tashkent, during which issues of further expansion and strengthening of Uzbek-Mongolian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation will be discussed.

Moreover, the sides will sign a package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents following the results of the summit.