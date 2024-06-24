President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to President Vladimir Putin

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over terror attacks in Dagestan, Trend reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am deeply shocked by the news of the deaths of civilians and law enforcement officers as a result of terrorist acts committed in Dagestan.

We strongly condemn these bloody crimes and support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the letter reads.