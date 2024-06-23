Two attackers on church and synagogue in Makhachkala were eliminated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Two attackers on a church and a synagogue were eliminated in Makhachkala, law enforcement agencies said on Sunday, Trend reports.

“Their identities are being established,” law enforcement officials said.

The liquidation of two attackers is confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.

Earlier, with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, it was reported that unknown persons attacked a synagogue and a church in Derbent, one police officer was killed, another was wounded.

Later it became known about the shelling of a traffic police post in Makhachkala, where one policeman was killed and six more were injured.