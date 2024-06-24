International North-South Transport Corridor may launch testing unmanned ship navigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The testing of unmanned ship navigation technology may be launched on foreign vessels along the route of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Trend reports via the Russian Sitronics KT company.

"Unmanned ship navigation can provide a new impetus for the development of the ITC 'North-South,' stimulating the equipment of both the ships themselves with the latest technology for the safe operation of the ITC, as well as the ports along the route with digital systems for receiving such vessels," the company said.

Expert developers are confident that unmanned ship navigation will also positively impact the information management system for the logistics processes of the INSTC.

The company quotes Sitronics KT's General Director, Andrei Rodionov, saying that the implementation of such an international project could be a step towards standardizing requirements for autonomous ship navigation technology at the international level.

To note, the INSTC has been developing since 2000 but has been particularly active in recent years. Its participants are from 14 countries, including Azerbaijan.

The route begins in the north of Russia and extends to the Caspian Sea, from which it has several branches, including towards Azerbaijan and Iran.

