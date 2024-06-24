Kazakhstan implementing projects to promote dev't of Middle Corridor, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. Kazakhstan is implementing transport projects to promote the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, Trend reports with reference to the government.

"This year, the construction of a number of previously started roads will be completed. These include the Taldykorgan-Oskemen highway, the reconstruction of the Astana-Almaty road, the reconstruction and construction of roads around Balkhash, and some in the western region. The construction of the Dostyk-Moyynty railway, bypassing the Almaty city, Darbaza-Maktaaral, and Bakhty-Ayagoz, continues. The projects started last year. All these projects are aimed at developing the country’s transit potential and consolidating Kazakhstan’s position as the main transit hub in the Central Asian region. The implementation of all these projects, of course, contributes to the development of the Middle Corridor," he said.

As he noted, fixed assets are being actively updated in the system of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, the national company), and new freight cars are being purchased.

"Domestic production facilities are used in this work. We are loading our factories in this area with orders. This is all aimed at ensuring the development of transport and transit potential," the minister said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.