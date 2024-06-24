France drawing Armenia into new gamble by supplying weapons and ammunition - professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. France is drawing Armenia into a new gamble by supplying weapons and ammunition, the dean of UNEC's Faculty of Turkic World Economy and professor at Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

"Following Azerbaijan's victory in the II Karabakh War in 2020, a new situation has emerged in the region. Azerbaijan, which has restored its territorial integrity, is, on the one hand, trying to establish a sustainable peace with Armenia, and on the other hand, making great efforts for regional stability. In this context, Azerbaijan is pursuing a diversified foreign policy, which has led to several important results in the country.

However, Armenia has not taken the same steps. Instead of fulfilling its commitments, it has chosen to follow new adventures, make new claims, and support the West, especially France. In determining the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, not only the will of both sides is important, but also the influence of external forces on Armenia. Here, France, in particular, is pursuing a policy of destabilization in the region, using its influence on Armenia to penetrate the South Caucasus. France, by supplying arms and ammunition, is dragging Armenia into a new adventure. France, with the support of the Armenian diaspora, using its feeble political influence in the country, is dragging Armenia into a war against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, as always, pursues a policy aimed at a peaceful solution to the problem. However, the policy pursued by Armenia is becoming unbearable. As in the case of the 44-day II Karabakh War, Azerbaijan's solution to the problem itself is seen as an important option. The new reality in the region demonstrates that Azerbaijan has this power. Türkiye, in this case, under the provisions of the alliance contained in the Shusha Declaration, will support the brotherly country in every possible way, as it has always done. If this option emerges as a result, Armenia will suffer the most," he noted.

