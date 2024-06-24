Turkmenistan and Czech Republic discuss intensification of comprehensive co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 24. Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic discussed the intensification of cooperation in various areas, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed in Prague during political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Czech side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jiří Kozák.

The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, and also reviewed the existing Turkmen-Czech agreements, considering issues of a joint contractual and legal framework.

During the meeting, priority was paid to the topic of increasing trade and economic ties, including increasing and diversifying trade turnover and continuing cooperation in such areas as energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture, food, and textile industries.

At the same time, in order to activate cultural ties, they proposed to consider the possibility of holding Cultural Days, exhibitions, and other cultural events.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic continues to show significant growth, covering key areas such as energy, infrastructure, and mechanical engineering.

Both countries are actively developing mutually beneficial investment projects and trade relations, contributing to strengthening economic stability and expanding access to new markets.