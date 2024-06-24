Central Bank of Azerbaijan, WB evaluate national programs and projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have reviewed projects and initiatives implemented in the country, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said on X, Trend reports.

The publication highlights that fruitful discussions took place with a delegation headed by Rolande Pryce, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

"During the meeting, we reviewed projects and initiatives implemented in our country in cooperation with the WB. Additionally, we addressed crucial points related to the preparation process of the WB’s new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan, which will carry forward the country’s reform and development agenda," said the governor.

To note, with a total of fifty-two projects totaling over four billion dollars, Azerbaijan has received 49 completed and three ongoing state loans from the World Bank over their thirty years of fruitful collaboration.

Additionally, WB allocated more than $30 million for over 115 technical assistance projects across various sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel