Uzbekistan and Mongolia set to open trade houses

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan and Mongolia are planning to establish trade houses in their respective countries soon, Trend reports.

This was announced at a joint meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh with representatives of the business circles of the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed exports to Mongolia of food, fertilizers, medicines, household appliances, plastics and rubber, construction materials, finished textiles, and footwear, as well as increasing supplies of meat and meat products, leather, wool, and other finished products in the opposite direction.

Both parties shook hands on organizing industrial exhibitions in the capitals of Uzbekistan and Mongolia in the coming days.

In addition, the participants decided on the preparation of an agreement on preferential trade in certain types of goods and proposals to facilitate market access.

Uzbekistan and Mongolia have already inked fourteen cooperation documents.

The heads of Uzbekistan and Mongolia signed a joint statement on interstate relations and cooperation.