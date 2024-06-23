Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
America's Cup: Ecuador defeated, Mexico wins

World Materials 23 June 2024 10:43 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The America's Cup held in the USA continues, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

As per Idman.biz, 2 games took place on the third day of the tournament.

In the first round match in Group B, the national teams of Ecuador and Venezuela faced each other. Although they opened the score first, they could not maintain their advantage. Venezuela won 2:1.

In another game, Mexico defeated Jamaica.

The competition will be concluded on July 14.

Copa America
Group stage, I round
June 23, group B
Ecuador - Venezuela - 1:2
Sarmiento, 40 - Cadiz, 46, Bello, 74

Mexico - Jamaica - 1:0
Arteaga, 60

