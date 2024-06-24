Uzbekistan, Mongolia discuss transport corridors passing through Kyrgyzstan and China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan and Mongolia proposed to conduct a joint analysis of the most effective and shortest transport corridors, including those passing through Kyrgyzstan and China, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

In order to strengthen transport interconnectivity, the sides will adopt important agreements on air and road transportation.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the issue of establishing direct air service between the two capitals of Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Furthermore, the presidents paid special attention to deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In particular, the sides noted the potential for increasing mutual trade by 5–10 times in the coming years, primarily by expanding the range and volume of supplies of demanded products.

Meanwhile, President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on June 23–26 at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides plan to hold high-level talks in Tashkent, during which issues of further expansion and strengthening of Uzbek-Mongolian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation will be discussed.

Moreover, the sides will sign a package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents following the results of the summit.